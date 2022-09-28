Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.0% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 2.7 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Shares of PG opened at $131.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.96. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

