Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 548 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after buying an additional 348,078 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 239,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.34 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

