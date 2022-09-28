Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 115 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $277.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $101.45 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

