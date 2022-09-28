Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Chevron by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.67. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

