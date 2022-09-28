Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 5,027 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
VV opened at $166.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $165.06 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.30.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
