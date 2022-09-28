Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 5,027 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $166.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $165.06 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.30.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.