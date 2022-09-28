AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in AbbVie by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus reduced their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

ABBV opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.45 and its 200-day moving average is $149.43. The company has a market capitalization of $250.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

