Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Raised by Analyst

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. Newmont’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Newmont by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Newmont by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

