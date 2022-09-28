Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 300 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.8% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $44,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus lowered their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

