Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys 1,766 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.1% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in AbbVie by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.43.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

About AbbVie



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

