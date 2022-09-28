Suncoast Equity Management Sells 157 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Suncoast Equity Management decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 6.9% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 362.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after buying an additional 348,078 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 239,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,516 shares of company stock worth $15,682,332 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.34 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

