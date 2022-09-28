Signify Wealth Purchases Shares of 118,383 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Signify Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 12.6% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HT Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $81.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.91.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

