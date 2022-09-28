Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.5% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Shares of PG opened at $131.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.96. The stock has a market cap of $314.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

