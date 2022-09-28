Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,727,000 after purchasing an additional 73,507 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,528,000 after buying an additional 60,725 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,517,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,592,000 after buying an additional 90,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,189,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after buying an additional 96,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $203,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

