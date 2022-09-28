Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 170 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $478.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $527.04 and its 200 day moving average is $518.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

