Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 6,367 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,446,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

