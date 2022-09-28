Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Lessened by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,355 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Lpwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.26.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.