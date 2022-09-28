Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,814 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 3.1% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

