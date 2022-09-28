Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys 574 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.