Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 24,238 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $421,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.1% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,506,000 after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.68. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

