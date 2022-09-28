Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 94,568 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 654,267 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,083 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

