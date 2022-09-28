Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,042.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.48 and a 200 day moving average of $139.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.68 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

