Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.25. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 28.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

