Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 643.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $693.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $707.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $673.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

