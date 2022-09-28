North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,181,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,411,000 after acquiring an additional 309,026 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 79,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.84.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

