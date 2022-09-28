NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Lifted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average is $80.78. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $159.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

