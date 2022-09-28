Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.32 Million Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 4.5% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VYM stock opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.97. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $95.36 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

