Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.9% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,977 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after acquiring an additional 394,911 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $364.93 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $362.35 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.52 and its 200-day moving average is $410.35.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

