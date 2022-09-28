Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 24 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in BlackRock by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $578.60 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $573.96 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $670.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $663.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.