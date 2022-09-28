Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,967,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,051 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $364.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $362.35 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.