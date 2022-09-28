Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,350,000 after acquiring an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $187,827,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $284.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.03. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $324.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

