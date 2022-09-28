Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.1 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $357.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

