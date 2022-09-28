Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,389 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $177.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.02 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

