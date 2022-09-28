First American Trust FSB Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First American Trust FSB lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

MRK stock opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.06. The company has a market cap of $217.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

