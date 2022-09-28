Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.4 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $134.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $361.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $353.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,087.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,453,006 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.