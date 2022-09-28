TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,170 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.5% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $478.30 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $527.04 and a 200 day moving average of $518.68. The company has a market capitalization of $211.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

