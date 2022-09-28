Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.77 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $162.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.12 and its 200 day moving average is $185.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

