Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 432,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,023,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $217.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

