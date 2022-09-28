Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 10,681 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,681 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $217.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average of $88.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

