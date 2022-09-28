TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $819,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,525,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.4 %

MRK opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $217.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

