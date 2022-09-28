473 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 473 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $478.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

