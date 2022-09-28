Baugh & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Baugh & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 3.0% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $217.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

