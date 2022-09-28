Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 433 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $217.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

