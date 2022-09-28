141 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.34 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,682,332 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.