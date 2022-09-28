Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,177.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

GOOG stock opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average of $117.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.34 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,516 shares of company stock worth $15,682,332 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

