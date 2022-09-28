Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.68 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

