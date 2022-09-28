Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 194 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $2,045,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,104,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,791,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $131.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $314.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.96.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

