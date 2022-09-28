Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $508.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.22. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $475.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

