DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,804,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after acquiring an additional 897,135 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 201,104.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,993,000 after acquiring an additional 804,418 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $82,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.25. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.