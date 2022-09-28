NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $124.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $122.14 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.36.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

