Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $508.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $529.06 and its 200-day moving average is $513.22. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.